BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena posts Dec-qtr loss
* Dec quarter net loss 215.9 million rupees versus profit 3.5 million rupees year ago
April 8 Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc :
* Proposed dividend of 3 kobo per share which is payable on may 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net loss 215.9 million rupees versus profit 3.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 3 Skanska AB CEO, CFO to analyst and press conference:
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (IFR) - The People's Bank of China tightened policy slightly on the first day back from holidays, raising rates 10bp on open market operations to send equities lower.