April 8 Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA :

* Its unit Elgeka Cyprus Ltd sells its 60% stake of Diakinisis Logistics Services Ltd

* Price of sale is 320,000 euros ($363,200.00)

* As a result of the above deal Group's Consolidated Financial Statements of June are expected to present loss of 160,000 euros Source text: bit.ly/1V1fxhK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)