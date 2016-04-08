UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 8 Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA :
* Its unit Elgeka Cyprus Ltd sells its 60% stake of Diakinisis Logistics Services Ltd
* Price of sale is 320,000 euros ($363,200.00)
* As a result of the above deal Group's Consolidated Financial Statements of June are expected to present loss of 160,000 euros Source text: bit.ly/1V1fxhK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources