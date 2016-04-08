BRIEF-Nirlon Ltd Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
April 8 Anima Holding SpA :
* Total net inflows in March at 460 million euros ($522.88 million) Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says on conference call with analysts it expects lending income to be flat in 2017
* "We Are Establishing Our Insurance Co (In Dublin) Irrespective Of When The Brexit Application Goes In" - Beazley CEO