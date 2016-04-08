UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 8 Apranga APB :
* In accordance with contracts signed with retailer Inditex is inaugurating online sales in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia
* Zara online store was opened on 6th of April, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Pull&Bear, Stradivarius, Zara Home, Uterqüe and Oysho online stores were opened on 7th of April
* Online sales in Lithuania, Latvia And Estonia bring 2 more new inditex brands Oysho and Uterqüe, which are not traded in physical store Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources