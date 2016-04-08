Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 8 Cad IT SpA :
* Buys 30 percent stake in Software Financiero Bolsa (SFB)
* Value of 30 percent cash settlement acquisition of SFB's capital came to 250,000 euros ($284,425.00) at first closing
* Payment of the definitive price to take place after the end of FY 2018 (second closing) and to be calculated based on results that SFB achieves over the 2016-2018 financial periods
* To have the option to buy a stake to reach 51 percent, or up to 100 percent depending on the right of SFB's current shareholders to exercise a put option on remaining 49 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)