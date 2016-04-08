April 8 Cad IT SpA :

* Buys 30 percent stake in Software Financiero Bolsa (SFB)

* Value of 30 percent cash settlement acquisition of SFB's capital came to 250,000 euros ($284,425.00) at first closing

* Payment of the definitive price to take place after the end of FY 2018 (second closing) and to be calculated based on results that SFB achieves over the 2016-2018 financial periods

* To have the option to buy a stake to reach 51 percent, or up to 100 percent depending on the right of SFB's current shareholders to exercise a put option on remaining 49 percent