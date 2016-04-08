Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 (Reuters) -
* Stephens Investments Holdings Llc reports 8.1 pct stake in Conns Inc as of March 30, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Had previously reported 6.9 percent stake in Conns Inc as of March 15 Source text (1.usa.gov/1Ne4eua) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.