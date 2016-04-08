April 8 Fidelity Life Assurance Company Ltd:

* IPEC appointed KPMG Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) to conduct audit to clarify issues relating to business operations, allegations of corporate governance malpractices at Co

* Says Managing Director, S. B. Chapereka and Finance Director, G. Mushoma, will be on leave during the tenure of the audit

* Says board appointed Nyaradzo Matindike as acting Managing Director in the interim Further company coverage: [ ]