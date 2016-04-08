April 8 HB Fuller Co :

* H.B. Fuller names John Corkrean as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Names John Corkrean as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Corkrean will take over for Jim Giertz, who will transition into a new role as executive vice presiden

* Corkrean joins H.B. Fuller from Ecolab Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)