Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 Diebold Inc :
* Diebold intends to implement domination and potentially profit and loss transfer agreement with wincor nixdorf following closing of the ongoing takeover offer
* Says to implement a domination and potentially profit and loss transfer agreement by and between wincor nixdorf aktiengesellschaft
* To implement agreement once diebold's voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of wincor nixdorf has been successfully closed
* Ongoing takeover offer for wincor nixdorf remains unaffected by this intention.
* Shareholders of wincor nixdorf who have not tendered their shares can still accept offer by tendering shares during additional acceptance period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.