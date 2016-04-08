April 8 Diebold Inc :

* Diebold intends to implement domination and potentially profit and loss transfer agreement with wincor nixdorf following closing of the ongoing takeover offer

* Says to implement a domination and potentially profit and loss transfer agreement by and between wincor nixdorf aktiengesellschaft

* To implement agreement once diebold's voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of wincor nixdorf has been successfully closed

* Ongoing takeover offer for wincor nixdorf remains unaffected by this intention.

* Shareholders of wincor nixdorf who have not tendered their shares can still accept offer by tendering shares during additional acceptance period