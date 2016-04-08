April 8 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Ltd has entered into a bid implementation agreement with Mareterram Ltd

* If all mareterram shareholders accept offer, Sea Harvest's shareholding in Mareterram will increase from 19.9 pct to approx 59.6 pct.

* All directors of Mareterram have indicated that they intend to accept offer

* Sea Harvest will pay a cash consideration to Mareterram shareholders up to a maximum of AU$19.7 million or about 225.4 million rand

* Consideration will be settled by Sea Harvest by way of shareholder funding from Brimstone