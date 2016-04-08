BRIEF-Skanska says wind projects not a focus area going forward
Feb 3 Skanska AB CEO, CFO to analyst and press conference:
April 8 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Ltd has entered into a bid implementation agreement with Mareterram Ltd
* If all mareterram shareholders accept offer, Sea Harvest's shareholding in Mareterram will increase from 19.9 pct to approx 59.6 pct.
* All directors of Mareterram have indicated that they intend to accept offer
* Sea Harvest will pay a cash consideration to Mareterram shareholders up to a maximum of AU$19.7 million or about 225.4 million rand
* Consideration will be settled by Sea Harvest by way of shareholder funding from Brimstone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Feb 3 Skanska AB CEO, CFO to analyst and press conference:
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (IFR) - The People's Bank of China tightened policy slightly on the first day back from holidays, raising rates 10bp on open market operations to send equities lower.
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 Hong Kong stocks suffered their fourth consecutive session of declines on Friday, as a robust post-Christmas rebound appears to be losing steam amid uncertainty over global growth and fresh signs of policy tightening in China.