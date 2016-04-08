BRIEF-Ortivus receives new order for MobiMed smart from Swedish authority
* Assignment's total value is 6.8 million Swedish crowns ($775,000) including option and maintenance and support during 10 years Source text for Eikon:
April 8 Druckfarben Hellas SA :
* FY 2015 turnover at 47.3 million euros ($53.76 million) versus 47.0 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 net profit at 1.2 million euros versus loss of 1.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA at 3.5 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2015 at 7.3 million euros versus 244,197 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1YiLpfa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 net sales 23.5 million euros ($25.3 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago
* Signs a co-publishing and revenue share agreement with Starbreeze AB for the retail distribution of the video game "Dead by Daylight"