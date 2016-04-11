Sportswear firm JD Sports posts record 2016 profit
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
April 11 Airbus :
* Wins 32 gross aircraft orders in Jan-March
* Wins 10 net aircraft orders in Jan-March
* Delivers 4 A350 aircraft in Jan-March
* Delivers 5 A380 aircraft in Jan-March
* Delivers 125 aircraft in Jan-March Source text: bit.ly/1TLX6Mg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)