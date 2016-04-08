April 8 Fairfax India Holdings Corp
* Fairfax India agrees to invest in sanmar chemicals group
* Agreed to invest $300 million into sanmar chemicals group
("sanmar"), through a combination of equity and fixed income
securities
* Fairfax India will acquire a 30% equity ownership in
sanmar and also generate a fixed return on its investment
* Fairfax India will fund an initial tranche of $250 million
upon closing of transaction
* Says first tranche is expected to be completed in q2 of
2016 upon satisfaction of certain conditions precedent
* Second tranche of $50 million will be funded within 90
days thereafter by fairfax financial holdings limited or another
investor
