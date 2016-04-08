BRIEF-Skanska says wind projects not a focus area going forward
Feb 3 Skanska AB CEO, CFO to analyst and press conference:
April 8 (Reuters) -
* BTG Pactual said to plan $1.6 billion commodities arm spinoff - Bloomberg, citing source
* BTG Pactual spinning off commodity-trading unit, renaming division Engelhart Commodities Partners in deal valuing business at about $1.6 bln-Bloomberg Source text - (bloom.bg/1S1b5eJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Feb 3 Skanska AB CEO, CFO to analyst and press conference:
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (IFR) - The People's Bank of China tightened policy slightly on the first day back from holidays, raising rates 10bp on open market operations to send equities lower.
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 Hong Kong stocks suffered their fourth consecutive session of declines on Friday, as a robust post-Christmas rebound appears to be losing steam amid uncertainty over global growth and fresh signs of policy tightening in China.