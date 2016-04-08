April 8 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Common shares of company ("shares") will be issued at a price of US$1.90 per share

* Anticipated that net proceeds of offering will be used by company for development of STS

* Announces $5.0 million private placement of common shares by Sigma Tau Finanziaria