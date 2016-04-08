April 8 Bankinter SA :

* Expects to repeat the Group's successful organic growth model in Portugal

* Plans to double its Portuguese business in three years and achieve 10 percent of the Premier and Private Banking market

* Plans to multiply in Portugal its Corporate Banking activity by four and its mortgages by seven

* In 2016 is looking for to attract 15,000 new customers, to grant 700 million euros ($796 million) of new credit and to increase customer resources by 900 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1UMY5gB

