April 8 Amasten Holding Publ Ab

* Amasten Holding says sells property in Perstorp, Sweden, for 20 MSEK

* Says underlying property value in the transaction is 20.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.45 million), corresponding to the latest valuation by the end of last year Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1674 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)