Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 CVS Health Corp :
* Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo total 2015 compensation $28.9 million versus $32.4 million in 2014
* Chief Financial Officer David Denton total 2015 compensation $7 million versus $14.7 million in 2014 - SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/1UNzFDq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.