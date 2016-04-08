April 8 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :

* Proposes to purchase up to 10 percent of company's shares

* Proposes not to pay dividends on 2015

* Period during which company may acquire own shares until 28 April 2017

* Sets maximum price per share of own shares to be acquired between 0.29 euro and 2.10 euro ($2.39) ($1 = 0.8779 euros)