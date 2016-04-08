April 8 Nikkei:

* Suzuki Motor to start producing cars at new plant in Gujarat early next year; popular Baleno hatchback to be first model to roll off the line - Nikkei

* Suzuki factory in Indian state of Gujarat to have 3 units with annual capacity of 750,000; facility to sell cars exclusively to Maruti Suzuki - Nikkei