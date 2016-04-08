Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 8 Only-apartments SA :
* Proposes share capital increase of up to 21,295 euros ($24,291), via issuance of up to 212,948 shares, share premium of 2.15 euro per share and issue price of 2.25 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1SjWLLE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)