Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 Aetna Inc
* CEO Mark T. Bertolini 2015 total compensation of $17.3 million versus $15.1 million in 2014 - SEC FILING
* President Karen S. Lynch 's 2015 total compensation was $7.8 million versus $4.2 million in 2014 - SEC FILING
* CFO Shawn M. Guertin 2015 total compensation of $6.4 million versus $4.5 million in 2014 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1XlJSoK Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.