April 8 Vascular Solutions Inc

* Vascular Solutions Issues recall of guardian II hemostasis valves

* Specific lots of products have been recalled because they pose an increased risk of air leakage that may lead to an air embolism

* Recall only affects guardian II hemostasis valves and does not include guardian II nc hemostasis valves

* No injuries have been reported in association with this issue to date

* Recalled products are specific lots of model numbers 8210 and 8211 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)