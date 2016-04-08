Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 Vascular Solutions Inc
* Vascular Solutions Issues recall of guardian II hemostasis valves
* Specific lots of products have been recalled because they pose an increased risk of air leakage that may lead to an air embolism
* Recall only affects guardian II hemostasis valves and does not include guardian II nc hemostasis valves
* No injuries have been reported in association with this issue to date
* Recalled products are specific lots of model numbers 8210 and 8211
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.