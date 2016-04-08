Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 Discover Financial Services
* Says credit card delinquency rate 1.7 percent at march end versus 1.7 percent at february end - sec filing
* Says credit card charge-off rate 2.2 percent at march end versus 2.4 percent at february end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.