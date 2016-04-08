April 8 Ignyta Inc

* Effective as of April 8, 2016, co, cancer research technology limited mutually agreed to terminate license agreement dated as of Jan 20, 2014

* Termination of CRT agreement was due to co's prior determination to cease all development activities relating to its RXDX-108 program

* Company does not expect to incur any material expenses in connection with termination of CRT agreement

* Parties have agreed to cooperate in an orderly transition of RXDX-108 program and related information and assets to CRT