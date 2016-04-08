Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 Teco Energy Inc
* International centre for settlement of investment disputes ad hoc committee issued decision in favor of teco guatemala holdings
* Teco energy inc says ad hoc committee unanimously dismissed guatemala's application for annulment of award
* Teco energy inc says ad hoc committee upheld original $21.1 million award, plus interest
* Icsid issued decision in annulment proceedings relating to arbitration claim of tgh against republic of guatemala Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.