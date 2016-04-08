Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated
* Co entered into a master services agreement with cona services llc - sec filing
* Under agreement, cona agreed to make available, and co became authorized to use, coke one north america system
* Cona agreed to make available cona system in connection with distribution, sale, marketing,promotion of non-alcoholic beverages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.