Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 Kate Spade & Co
* Says CEO Craig Leavitt FY 2015 total compensation $10.4 million versus $26.2 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* CFO Thomas Linko 2015 total compensation of $1.3 million versus $2.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* President George Carrara's 2015 total compensation was $4.1 million versus $9.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* Chief Creative Officer Deborah Lloyd 2015 total compensation of $9.7 million versus $25 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.