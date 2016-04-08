Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 Brian Taylor:
* Reports a 11 pct passive stake in Jakks Pacific Inc as of March 31, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Reported a previous passive stake of 6.9% pct in Jakks Pacific Inc as of December 31, 2015 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/1S0aE4B Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.