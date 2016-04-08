April 8 Marriott International Inc :

* Marriott and Starwood stockholders vote to approve merger

* Transaction remains on track to close mid-2016 pending completion of Starwood's planned divestiture of its timeshare business

* Says holders of over 95 percent of Starwood shares voting at meeting voted in favor of a proposal to approve transaction

* Holders of over 97 percent of Marriott shares present, representing over 79 percent of shares, voted in favor of a proposal