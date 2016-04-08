April 8 Adtran Inc

* Beginning with earnings for quarter ending march 31, 2016, will report financial performance based on 2 new reportable segments

* Two new reportable segments are Network Solutions and Services & Support

* Adtran will report revenue for the following 3 categories - Access & Aggregation, Customer Devices, Traditional & Other Products