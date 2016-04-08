BRIEF-Moody's says rising policy risk in europe to hamper EU integration prospects in 2017
* Moody's says rising policy risk in Europe to hamper EU integration prospects in 2017
April 8 S&P:
* Republic of Belarus 'B-/B' ratings affirmed on continued Russian support; outlook stable
* Belarus' external position remains very vulnerable due to its very high gross external financing needs
* Over next year Belarus' external vulnerability to continue to be counterbalanced by financial support from Russia or other credit sources Source text - bit.ly/25PzHhT
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.