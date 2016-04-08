Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc :
* CEO Michael Roth's FY 2015 total compensation $14.5 million versus $12.9 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing
* CFO Frank Mergenthaler 2015 total compensation of $5.6 million versus $5.4 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1MZgQe2) Further company coverage:
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.