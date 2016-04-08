April 8 Comcast Corp :

* CEO Brian L. Roberts' FY 2015 total compensation was $36.2 million versus $33 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing

* Says Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanagh's 2015 total compensation was $40.6 million

* Senior Executive Vice President David L. Cohen 2015 total compensation of $17.9 million versus $13.5 million in 2014 - SEC Filing

* President and CEO of NBCUniversal Stephen B. Burke's 2015 total compensation was $33.7 million versus $33.9 in 2014 -SEC Filing

* Former vice chairman and chief financial officer Michael J. Angelakis 2015 total compensation of $20.2 million versus $18.9 million in 2014

* President and CEO of Comcast Cable Communications Neil Smit 2015 total compensation of $28 million versus $23.1 million in 2014