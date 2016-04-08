Fitch Affirms Thai Life Insurance at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited's (TLI) International and National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB+' and 'AAA(tha)', respectively; the Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect TLI's sound financial performance, prudent pricing policy, market-comparable growth in premium revenues, an expanding franchise, consistent investme