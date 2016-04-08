Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 (Reuters) -
* Nippon Paint Holdings Is Increasing Its Production Of Automotive Coatings In Emerging Countries - Nikkei
* In Mexico, Nippon Paint Aims To Have New Automotive Coatings, Water-Based Paints Plant In Service In Central State Of Guanajuato In 2017 - Nikkei
* Nippon Paint's Existing Plant In Mexico Will Be Expanded To Give Co Capacity To Turn Out Enough Coatings For 1 Million Vehicles - Nikkei
* Nippon Paint's Investment In These Projects Will Total 2 Billion Yen ($18.4 Million) - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1qAG74D) Further company coverage:
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.