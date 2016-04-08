Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 S&P
* S&P - Quiksilver Inc corporate credit rating raised to 'B-' from 'D' on emergence from bankruptcy; Outlook negative
* S&P - Negative outlook reflects opinion that credit metrics are elevated upon emergence from bankruptcy
* S&P - Ratings reflect Quiksilver's post-emergence capital structure that cancelled debt of about $600 million Source - bit.ly/1MkJO8e (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.