April 8 Fitch On Switzerland:

* Fitch affirms Switzerland at 'AAA'; outlook stable

* Expects Swiss economy to recover from impact of franc's appreciation against euro in 2015

* Expect low interest rates and lower oil prices to further support higher real wages

* We expect inflation to move back to -0.5% in 2016 before turning positive in 2017 at +0.3% Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)