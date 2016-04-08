BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 8 Viamet Pharmaceuticals Holdings Llc
* Viamet Pharmaceuticals Holdings Llc files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
* Have applied to list common stock on the NASDAQ global market under the trading symbol "VMET"
* Viamet Pharmaceuticals Holdings Llc says Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Guggenheim Securities and Needham & Co are underwriters to IPO
* IPO price estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the SEC registration fee Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Snap's two co-founders have control over all stockholder decisions because they control a substantial majority of company's voting stock