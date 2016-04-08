April 8 Viamet Pharmaceuticals Holdings Llc

* Viamet Pharmaceuticals Holdings Llc files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing

* Have applied to list common stock on the NASDAQ global market under the trading symbol "VMET"

* Viamet Pharmaceuticals Holdings Llc says Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Guggenheim Securities and Needham & Co are underwriters to IPO

* IPO price estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the SEC registration fee