April 8 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

* On april 7, 2016, genco shipping & trading limited and units entered into agreement with ABN Amro capital usa llc

* Under agreement, due date of about $1.6 million amortization payment due april 7, 2015 was postponed to may 31, 2016

* Amount of debt service reserve required under 2015 credit facility will remain about $3.2 million through may 30, 2016