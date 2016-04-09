BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
April 8 (Reuters) -
* Pacific Exploration and Production shareholders asked Colombia markets regulator to block possible buyout offer by Catalyst Capital - WSJ, citing sources
* Pacific Exploration and Production shareholders allege offer by catalyst benefits co's Chairmen, leaves shareholders with nothing - WSJ, citing Sources Source text (on.wsj.com/25QdSyN) ))
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
April 7 Gunvor Group Ltd, one of the world's largest oil traders, has discussed a possible sale of the company with at least two competitors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.