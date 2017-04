April 11 Bossard Holding AG :

* Increased sales in Q1 of 2016 by 0.9 percent over same period last year to 170.4 million Swiss francs ($179.05 million)

* Expects that 2016 will bring positive growth, assuming currency situation remains unchanged Source text: bit.ly/1Vh8QIn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9517 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)