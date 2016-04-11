BRIEF-Ovid therapeutics inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 mln
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing
April 11 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Enters collaboration with Paul Scherrer Institute to develop new antibody radionuclide conjugates for treating leukaemias
* Collaboration will benefit from grant funding from Research Council of Norway's user-driven research-based innovation program Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing
* Alliance Healthcare Services - if deal's terminated under certain circumstances, co to pay Tahoe's unit expense reimbursement amount equal to $1.5 million