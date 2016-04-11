April 11 Olvi Oyj :

* Heikki Hortling, Long-time Chairman of the Board, honorary industrial counsellor, M.Sc. (Econ), passed away on Sunday, April 10 2016.

* Board of directors will convene to an organising meeting immediately after AGM and elect a Chairman and Vice Chairman from amongst members. Source text for Eikon:

