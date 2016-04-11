April 11 Bellevue Group AG :

* Publishes terms of announced capital increase

* Subscription ratio: 7 registered shares will grant subscription rights for 2 new registered shares

* Offer price per new registered share: 11.00 Swiss francs

* Expected gross proceeds from capital increase: 32.9 million Swiss francs ($34.55 million)