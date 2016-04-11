BRIEF-Erne Ventures signs MoU regarding sale of shares in Arrinera
* Both companies sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a company governed by the Italian law
April 11 Bellevue Group AG :
* Publishes terms of announced capital increase
* Subscription ratio: 7 registered shares will grant subscription rights for 2 new registered shares
* Offer price per new registered share: 11.00 Swiss francs
* Expected gross proceeds from capital increase: 32.9 million Swiss francs ($34.55 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9522 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Revenue for March 2017 of co is RMB148.3 million Source (http://bit.ly/2ouveTT) Further company coverage: