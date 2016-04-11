BRIEF-China Display Optoelectronics Technology's unit to buy stake in Huizhou Chuangjie Communication Technology
April 11 China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd
April 11 Johnston Press Plc
* Has completed acquisition of business and certain assets of i from Independent Print Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd
NEW YORK/PARIS, April 11 Altice USA, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV put together by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering that seeks to raise $1 billon to $2 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.