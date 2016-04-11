April 11 Scandic Hotels Group AB :

* Scandic to open new conference hotel in copenhagen in 2018

* Signed a lease agreement with ATP (Arbejdsmakedets Tillægspension) to take over operation of existing Radisson Blu Falconer from October 1, 2018

* In connection with the takeover, the hotel will change name to Scandic Falconer

* From beginning of 2017, hotel will be closed to undergo complete renovation

