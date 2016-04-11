Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 11 Byte Computer SA :
* Covers entire share capital increase of its Unit Metrosoft Informatics SA by 402,000 euros ($458,641.80) and issuance of 13,400 new shares Source text: bit.ly/25U7830 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order