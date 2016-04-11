April 11 Aqeri Holding AB :

* Breakthrough order to Aqeri in a major Indian defense project

* Has received an order worth 1 million Swedish crowns ($120,000) for development of first pilot product to a major Indian defense project

* Delivery will take place in Q3/Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.1453 Swedish crowns)