April 11 Stillfront Group publ AB :

* Has entered into settlement agreement with ScandCap AB

* Stillfront and ScandCap entered into agreement in 2012 concerning financial advisory in connection with Stillfront's acquisition of Power Challenge Holding Limited, whereas up to 22,857 warrants with the right to subscribe for shares in Stillfront would be issued

* Stillfront and ScandCap entered into an agreement in 2014 regarding financial advisory related to acquisitions

* Under the agreement, ScanCap was entitled to a fee at the completion of Stillfront's acquisition of Bytro Labs GmbH

* Stillfront and ScandCap have now reached settlement regarding the two above agreements

* Potential dilution of 22,857 shares is avoided

* Settlement does not impact Stillfront's net result

